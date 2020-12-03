Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Beats Christmas Special

Fox had the top score in Wednesday prime, with two hours of The Masked Singer leading the way. Fox had a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. In second was NBC at 1.0/6.

The Masked Singer took up all of Fox’s prime and was level with its last episode.

NBC had the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special at 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m., same as it did last year, then Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at 0.8.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.5/3. On ABC, The Goldbergs got a 0.7 and American Housewife a 0.6, both up a tenth. The Conners rated a 0.6 and Black-ish a 0.4, the pair flat. Drama For Life slid 40% to 0.3.

On CBS, The Amazing Race shot up 17% to 0.7 and the two-hour SEAL Team premiere a 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero down 17% to 0.5 and soccer from 9 to 11 p.m.

Univision had Vencer El Desamor up 67% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras up 33% to 0.4, then Dulce Ambicion up 50% to 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Devils got a 0.1 and the Coroner finale a 0.1, both dramas flat.