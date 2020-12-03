Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Beats Christmas Special
NBC’s ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ stays level, everything well up on Univision
Fox had the top score in Wednesday prime, with two hours of The Masked Singer leading the way. Fox had a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. In second was NBC at 1.0/6.
The Masked Singer took up all of Fox’s prime and was level with its last episode.
NBC had the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special at 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m., same as it did last year, then Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes at 0.8.
ABC and CBS both rated a 0.5/3. On ABC, The Goldbergs got a 0.7 and American Housewife a 0.6, both up a tenth. The Conners rated a 0.6 and Black-ish a 0.4, the pair flat. Drama For Life slid 40% to 0.3.
On CBS, The Amazing Race shot up 17% to 0.7 and the two-hour SEAL Team premiere a 0.5.
Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero down 17% to 0.5 and soccer from 9 to 11 p.m.
Univision had Vencer El Desamor up 67% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras up 33% to 0.4, then Dulce Ambicion up 50% to 0.3.
The CW rated a 0.1/0. Devils got a 0.1 and the Coroner finale a 0.1, both dramas flat.
