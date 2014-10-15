Primetime Ratings: ‘Marry Me’ Leads Time Slot in Debut

NBC shrunk its Tuesday edition of The Voice back to one hour to make way for a 9 p.m. block of comedies. The debut of new sitcom Marry Me led its 9 p.m. time slot with a 2.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Leading out of Marry Me was the sophomore debut of About a Boy, which returned up 20% from its finale with a 1.8, but off 18% from its debut in that space last year (the series initially previewed out of the Winter Olympics). Earlier, The Voice was down 11% from its last two-hour edition with a 3.3. At 10 p.m., Chicago Fire dipped a tenth to a 2.0.

NBC led the night among the broadcasters with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share.

In its second week, The CW’s The Flash held up well, losing three tenths to a 1.6 in the demo and still pulling north of four million total viewers. In the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo, Flash was down two tenths to a 1.3. Supernatural fell a tenth with 18-49s to a 1.0 and two tenths with 18-34 demo to a 0.9. The CW finished with an overall 1.3/4.

CBS led the night among total viewers and finished second in the demo with a 2.1/6. NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans each dipped a tenth to a 2.5 and 2.2, respectively. Person of Interest also shed a tenth to a 1.5 at 10 p.m.

ABC’s Selfie dipped two more tenths to a 1.0 and Manhattan Love Story was even with a 0.9 rating. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. dipped another tenth to a series-low 1.6 at 9 p.m., while Forever also shed 15% to a 1.1, its lowest rating so far. ABC took third with a 1.2/4.

Fox rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. New Girl fell 14% to a 1.2 while The Mindy Project was even with a 1.0.