Primetime Ratings: 'Marriage Ref' Loses Yardage

American Idol was down 5% in the adults 18-49 ratings vs. last Thursday, but was still more than enough to lift Fox to the Thursday ratings win. The second Thursday of The Marriage Ref lost 21% of its adults 18-49 ratings as NBC fell nearly across the board.

Fox had an overall down night, as American Idol was down 5% from last Thursday to a 6.2 adults 18-49 rating, and Kitchen Nightmares was down 6% to a 3.1 rating.

