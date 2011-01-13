Primetime Ratings: ‘Off the Map' Has Mild Debut

After the release of live plus same day nationals, ABC

easily won a Wednesday night mixed up by Tucson memorial coverage with a 3.0 adults 18-49 rating. Its comedies fared well with The Middle hitting a 3.0 and Modern Family scoring a 4.2, while the series premiere of Shonda Rhimes'

medical drama Off the Map debuted to a soft 2.3

rating.

NBC was second with a 1.9 overall rating. Minute To Win It registered a 1.4 while Law & Order: SVU won the hour with a 2.5, but fell

14% from last week's two-hour episode.

CBS finished third with Live

To Dance and The Defenders each

scoring an underwhelming 1.5.

Fox and The CW aired repeats.