Primetime Ratings: ‘Off the Map' Has Mild Debut
After the release of live plus same day nationals, ABC
easily won a Wednesday night mixed up by Tucson memorial coverage with a 3.0 adults 18-49 rating. Its comedies fared well with The Middle hitting a 3.0 and Modern Family scoring a 4.2, while the series premiere of Shonda Rhimes'
medical drama Off the Map debuted to a soft 2.3
rating.
NBC was second with a 1.9 overall rating. Minute To Win It registered a 1.4 while Law & Order: SVU won the hour with a 2.5, but fell
14% from last week's two-hour episode.
CBS finished third with Live
To Dance and The Defenders each
scoring an underwhelming 1.5.
Fox and The CW aired repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.