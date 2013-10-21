Primetime Ratings: Manning's Return to Indy Pumps NBC's'SNF'

NBC won easily Sunday night with an overall 7.8 rating/20

share with adults 18-49 in primetime, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The network's coverage of the Denver Broncos-Indianapolis

Colts game — which featured the return of Peyton Manning to Indianapolis — scored a 17.3 overnight household rating, the highest this season and the

fourth-highest for NBC's Sunday Night

Football franchise. NBC will release official, more accurate numbers on

Tuesday. Football Night in America

drew a preliminary 4.9 rating.

CBS was in second with an NFL-inflated 2.7/7. The network's

lineup was delayed by 30 minutes due to football overrun, so ratings are

subject to change. Amazing Race drew

a 1.9 from 8:30-9:30, Good Wife posted a 1.4 from 9:30-10:10 and The Mentalist registered a 1.2 from 10:30-11:10.

ABC's Once Upon a Time

fell 17% to a tie its series-low of 2.0, while Revenge slid 6% to a 1.5. Betrayal

was up a tenth to a 0.9. ABC finished third with a 1.4/4.

Fox aired repeats.