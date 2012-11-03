Primetime Ratings: ‘Malibu Country' Gets Solid Start

The debut of ABC's new Reba McEntire sitcom Malibu Country got off to a strong start

on Friday, drawing a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers at

8:30 p.m., according to Nielsen fast nationals.

Malibu built on

its lead-in, the season premiere of Last

Man Standing, which predictably fell in its move to Friday, down 47% from

its Tuesday series premiere last fall to a 1.9. The Tim Allen vehicle did improve on

year-ago occupant Extreme Makeover: Home

Edition by 73%, however.

Buoyed by Malibu

Country's solid performance, Shark

Tank hit a series-high 2.3 rating in its time period premiere at 9 p.m.

while 20/20 was up a tenth from last

week to a 1.5.

ABC was first for the night with a 2.0 rating/6 share,

followed by CBS and NBC, which tied for second with a 1.4 each.

The season premiere of CBS' Undercover Boss dropped 38% from its Friday premiere last February

to a 1.5. CSI: NY grew a tenth to a

1.5 while Blue Bloods dipped a tenth

to a 1.3.

NBC's benefit telethon Hurricane

Sandy: Coming Together hosted by Matt Lauer delivered a 1.5 rating and 6.3

million viewers at 8 p.m. with Grimm

down a tenth to a 1.8. Dateline fell

27% to a 1.1.

Fox was fourth with a 1.0/3, with the second part of Kitchen Nightmares' season premiere and Fringe each up a tenth from last week.

The CW trailed with a 0.4/1 for a steady America's Next Top Model and Nikita, which improved 50% week-over-week.