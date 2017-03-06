Primetime Ratings: ‘Making History’ Debuts So-So on Fox

NBC was tops among broadcasters Sunday, tallying a 1.3 rating and a 5 share. Next up were CBS and Fox, both at 0.9/3. ABC averaged a 0.8/3.

On NBC, Little Big Shots did a 2.0, up 18% over its spring finale. Chicago Justice scored a 1.4, down from a previous 1.7, while Shades of Blue returned to a 1.0.

The networks were up against the Academy Awards a week before.

60 Minutes did a 1.1 on CBS, up 10%. NCIS: Los Angeles scored a 1.2, up 9%. Madam Secretary booked a 0.8, down a tenth from its last fresh airing, while Elementary did a 0.6, also down a tenth from its most recent new episode.

On Fox, a new Bob’s Burgers did a 0.8 and The Simpsons a 1.1. The premiere of Making History did a 0.9 before a new Family Guy scored a 1.2 and Last Man on Earth a 1.0.

On ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos did a 1.0 and Once Upon a Time returned with a level 0.9, before a Time After Time repeat.