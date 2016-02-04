Primetime Ratings: 'Madoff' Debuts Soft

Part one of ABC’s miniseries Madoff brought in modest ratings with a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Crime followed with a 0.8, down a tenth from the prior week. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.1 rating/4 share.

Fox topped all broadcasters with a 1.9/6, followed by NBC at 1.5/5, CBS at 1.3/4, and The CW at 0.8/3.

American Idol fell two-tenths to a 2.3, while Hell’s Kitchen rose a tenth to a 1.5.

On NBC, Law & Order: SVU bumped up 6% to a 1.8 and Chicago P.D. jumped 13% to a 1.7. Mysteries of Laura fell a tenth to a 1.1.

CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and Code Black fell a tenth to 1.5 and 1.2, respectively, while Mike & Molly was steady.

The CW’s Arrow fell two-tenths to a 0.9 and Supernatural was flat at 0.7.