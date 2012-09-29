Primetime Ratings: ‘Made in Jersey' Flops in Premiere

CBS' new legal drama Made

in Jersey barely registered in its premiere Friday, averaging an anemic 1.1

rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, though

it drew a more respectable 7.7 million total viewers.

Jersey was down

39% from CSI: NY's debut in the time

period last year. Moving up an hour, CSI:

NY was down 28% to a 1.3 in its season premiere. Blue Bloods fell 25% to a 1.5 in its return. CBS tied ABC for the

night in the demo with an overall 1.3 rating/4 share, though it won in total viewers with 9.3 million.

ABC's Shark Tank

decreased a tenth to a 1.5 while 20/20

was even at a 1.4.

The season premiere of Fringe

on Fox declined 27% to a 1.1. The network was fourth overall with a 1.1/4.

NBC was third with a 1.2/4. Grimm averaged a 1.6 and Dateline

grew 30% to a 1.3.

On The CW (0.3/1), America's

Next Top Model held steady at a 0.5.