Primetime Ratings: ‘Made in Jersey' Flops in Premiere
CBS' new legal drama Made
in Jersey barely registered in its premiere Friday, averaging an anemic 1.1
rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, though
it drew a more respectable 7.7 million total viewers.
Jersey was down
39% from CSI: NY's debut in the time
period last year. Moving up an hour, CSI:
NY was down 28% to a 1.3 in its season premiere. Blue Bloods fell 25% to a 1.5 in its return. CBS tied ABC for the
night in the demo with an overall 1.3 rating/4 share, though it won in total viewers with 9.3 million.
ABC's Shark Tank
decreased a tenth to a 1.5 while 20/20
was even at a 1.4.
The season premiere of Fringe
on Fox declined 27% to a 1.1. The network was fourth overall with a 1.1/4.
NBC was third with a 1.2/4. Grimm averaged a 1.6 and Dateline
grew 30% to a 1.3.
On The CW (0.3/1), America's
Next Top Model held steady at a 0.5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.