Primetime Ratings: ‘Madam Secretary,’ ’60 Minutes’ Up for CBS

Football overruns gave a boost to CBS and to newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which finished as the night’s top non-football show with a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings—up 43% from last week. Because of the overrun, CBS ratings are subject to change later in the day. Madam Secretary was up 20% from last week at 1.8. The Good Wife was down 13% at 1.3.

CBS was the night’s No. 2 broadcaster averaging a 3.5 rating and 9 share. NBC led the evening with its Sunday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, which drew an 11.9 metered-market household rating.

ABC finished third with a 1.6 / 4. America’s Funniest Home Videos was up one tenth of a point from its last new episode Oct. 19. Once Upon a Time was up one tenth from last week at 2.5. Resurrection was up 14% to 1.4. Revenge was up one tenth to 1.2.

Fox came in fourth with a 1.1 / 3. Bob’s Burgers was even with its last new episode, its Oct. 5 season premiere, at 1.5. The Simpsons drew a 2.0, down from the 3.6 it earned in its last new episode Oct. 19, when it had an NFL lead-in. (Fox’s Sunday schedule was preempted last week for the World Series.) Brooklyn Nine-Nine was down 20% from Oct. 19. Mulaney, following a Family Guy rerun, declined 30% from Oct. 19 to 0.7.