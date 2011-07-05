Primetime Ratings: 'Macy's Fireworks Spectacular' Hits 4-Year High on NBC
NBC took home the ratings crown on Monday night with Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, earning the net an overall
1.6 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The
9 -10 p.m. airing was up 50% to a 2.1, hitting a four-year high in the demo and
drawing a total of 8.6 million viewers.
CBS followed with an overall 1.0/4. At 10 p.m., the network
aired the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular for a 1.1, up a tenth over last
year's Fourth of July special.
ABC, Fox and the CW aired all repeats for a 0.8/3, 0.7/2 and
0.2/1, respectively.
