Primetime Ratings: 'Macy's Fireworks Spectacular' Hits 4-Year High on NBC

NBC took home the ratings crown on Monday night with Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, earning the net an overall

1.6 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

9 -10 p.m. airing was up 50% to a 2.1, hitting a four-year high in the demo and

drawing a total of 8.6 million viewers.

CBS followed with an overall 1.0/4. At 10 p.m., the network

aired the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular for a 1.1, up a tenth over last

year's Fourth of July special.

ABC, Fox and the CW aired all repeats for a 0.8/3, 0.7/2 and

0.2/1, respectively.