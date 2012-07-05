PrimetimeRatings: 'Macy's Fireworks Spectacular' Down From 2011

NBC

took home the ratings crown on Independence Day with an overall 1.3 rating/5

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Macy's

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular was down 19% from last year to a 1.7

rating and drew 7.9 million viewers.

CBS and ABC split

for second with a 0.7/3 each, though CBS had more total viewers. The Boston

Pops Fireworks Spectacular was down three tenths from last year for CBS,

with a 0.8. For ABC, Final Witness was also down three tenths from last

week's premiere to a 0.7.

Fox (0.6/3) and

the CW (0.2/1) aired all repeats.