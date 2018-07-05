Primetime Ratings: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Gives NBC Easy Win

NBC took Wednesday's primetime ratings with Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display, per the Nielsen overnights, 18-49. NBC scored an overall 1.1/7 in primetime. CBS was second with a 0.7/4, led by a new episode of Big Brother.

The Macy's fireworks special aired live from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and did a 1.5/9, averaging 8.9 million total viewers. The repeat showing of the fireworks at 10 p.m. did a 0.9/5 and averaged 4.89 million viewers.

CBS had repeats of Young Sheldon before a new episode of Big Brother rated a 0.9/5, down 40% from last week's Wednesday premiere. Code Black followed and rated a 0.6/3.

ABC and Fox tied at a 0.4/2 and both had repeats in prime.

Telemundo scored a 0.4/2 and Univision did a 0.3/2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1 with repeats of the Howie Mandel Stand Up Gala and Whose Line Is It Anyway?