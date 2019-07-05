Primetime Ratings: Macy's Fireworks Display Dazzles Ratings for NBC

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular dazzled audiences according to Nielsen overnight ratings, in adults ages 18-49. NBC drew in a 0.9 and a 7 share from 8 to 10 p.m. and drew in 5.89 million viewers. Last year the display had more than seven million viewers.

CBS, ABC and Fox were in a three way tie for second with 0.3/2 across the board. All networks had repeats in their primetime slots. CBS had a new episode of Elementary at 10 p.m.

The CW rated a 0.1/1 also with repeats.