Primetime Ratings: Low Debut for NBC’s ‘Aquarius’

NBC’s two-hour debut of its Charles Manson drama Aquarius did not make much of a dent on Thursday, drawing just a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The David Duchovny starrer, for which NBC has made available the full 12-episode season on VOD and digital platforms, drew 5.69 million total viewers. Earlier, Dateline drew a 1.2 rating; NBC finished in second overall with a 1.1/4.

Fox led the night with a 1.2/5. Wayward Pines held steady with a 1.2 and Bones rose 20% to a 1.2.

ABC’s (0.9/3) finale of its quiz show 500 Questions was even with a 1.1.

CBS and The CW aired repeats.