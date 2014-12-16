Primetime Ratings: Low Debut for American Country Countdown Awards

Fox’s inaugural airing of The American Country Countdown Awards posted weak numbers on Monday, drawing just a 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 and less than 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC led the night with a 2.4/7, as The Voice rose 16% to a 2.9 and State of Affairs remained even with a 1.6.

CBS came in second with a 1.8/6. 2 Broke Girls rose a tenth to a 2.1, while Mike & Molly dipped a tenth to a 1.8. Scorpion was down a tenth as well to a 2.0 and NCIS: Los Angeles was even at a 1.6.

ABC came in third with a 1.4/4. The Great Christmas Light Fight was down two tenths to a 1.5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/1. The midseason finale of Jane the Virgin matched its premiere numbers with a 0.6 rating, up 20% from last week. The season premiere of Hart of Dixie returned even with last year’s 0.4 rating.

Note: Monday’s night’s NFL game aired on the NBC affiliate in New Orleans and the ABC affiliate in Chicago.