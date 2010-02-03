Primetime Ratings: 'Lost' Premieres Up; 'Idol' Lifts Fox to Win

Related Content: An Entire Generation May Be 'Lost'

The final season premiere of Lost was up in the adults 18-49 ratings from last season's premiere, while American Idol stayed strong and helped Fox win the night. CBS's lineup and NBC's Biggest Loser held up reasonably well under the Idol/Lost competition.

Lost's 5.6 adults 18-49 rating from 9-11pm was up 10% from last year's 5.1 rating (although ABC is reporting last year's premiere at a 5.0 rating, which would make the increase 12%). That's quite an accomplishment in today's broadcast television environment and bodes well for this season's results. It was also ABC's best two hour ratings for a series since 11/27/07.

