Primetime Ratings: ‘Loser' Finale, 'NCIS' Top Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night, with the season finale of The Biggest Loser, pulling an overall 3.4 rating/10 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS pulled a close second, but topped the night in total viewers with 16.1 million.

Biggest Loser hit a season high 4.0 with key adults, up 29% from last week and marking the series' best rating with the demo since January. Nonetheless, the rating was still down 20% from last fall's season finale. Minute to Win It enjoyed a healthy gain 20% from last week, up to a 2.3 with adults 18-49.

CBS drew an overall 3.1/9 with NCIS tying Loser, up a tenth from its last original episode on Nov. 23 to a 4.0. NCIS:LA and The Good Wife were both flat with the season lows marked on their last new episodes on that same date.

Fox, ABC and the CW all aired repeats, taking third, fourth and fifth place for the night, respectively.