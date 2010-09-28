Primetime Ratings: 'Lone Star' Doesn't Improve, 'The Event' Dips

Fox's dark horse Lone Star failed to improve on its anemic 1.3 series debut last week, scoring the same in the 18-49 demo for its second episode Monday night, according to preliminary overnight numbers.

That is despite a plea from the show's creator for fans of the show to stage a "stunning upset" to save the freshman series from early cancellation.

In Monday's other new shows, NBC's The Event at 9 p.m. posted a 2.9, down 19% from last week. Action drama Chase was down 9% from its debut last week at a 2.1 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

CBS' Hawaii Five-0 posted a 3.5 in the 10 p.m. slot, down from last week's debut at a 3.8.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars helped the network win the night with a 4.8 and 22.6 million viewers during the 8-10 p.m. slot.