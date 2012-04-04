Primetime Ratings: Live ‘Voice' Results Show Helps NBC Tie With ABC

NBC's live Voice results show led the network to a first place tie with ABC in the 18-49 demo with a 2.2 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Voice earned a 3.2 at 9 p.m., down 3% from last year's first results show (which aired in June). Fashion Star did not benefit from the stronger lead in however, staying flat at 1.5. Earlier in the night, The Biggest Loser, which shrunk to an hour, earned a 2.0, staying at its season low.

ABC finished first

in total viewers. Both the Dancing With the Stars recap show and the

results show were down, the former fell 10% to a 2.0, while the latter dropped

13% to a 2.7. Body of Proof was even with another 2.0.

Fox was able to

edge out CBS' repeats (1.5/4) for third, earning an overall 1.6/5. Raising Hope

was up 7% to a 1.6, while New Girl continued to suffer without Glee's

lead-in, falling 12% to a 2.3. Breaking In was down 7% to a 1.3.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.3/1. Ringer was down a tenth in A18-49 and A18-34

with a 0.4 for each.