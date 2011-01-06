Primetime Ratings: ‘Live ToDance' Crashes In Second Night

In its regular timeslot,

the second episode of CBS' reality competition show Live To Dance plummeted 25% from its premiere to a 1.8 rating with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC and NBC tied for first Wednesday

night with a 2.7 rating/8 share apiece.

All of ABC's comedies returned

strong, up double-digits vs. their last originals. The Middle grew 17% to a 2.8, Better

With You was up 14% to a 2.5, Modern

Family climbed 14% to a 4.8 and Cougar

Town increased 12% to a 2.9. The ABC News special Extreme Weight Loss: Celebrities Tell All, fared less well,

registering a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo.

On NBC, Minute To Win It fell 5% to a 2.1 and a two-hour

episode of Law & Order: SVU grew

16% to 2.9.

CBS placed third for the

night with a 2.4/7 for the lackluster Live

To Dance and The 37th Annual

People's Choice Awards, which sank 21% from last year to its second-lowest

rating ever.

Fox was fourth, and while double

episodes of Human Target were up 21%,

they still garnered a mere 1.7 rating.

The CW aired repeats.