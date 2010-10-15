Primetime Ratings: Live '30 Rock' Scores Season High

NBC's live episode of 30 Rock last night scored a season-high rating for the series, pulling a 3.0 rating/9 share with adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers. The 43% increase from last week, however, was not enough to land the show top spot in its time slot, beat out by $#*! My Dad Says with a 3.1/9 and 10.1 million viewers.

The 30 Rock episode, whose guest stars including Matt Damon, Jon Hamm and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, was up 36% from lead-in Community, which earned a 2.2/7 with key adults and 4.8 million viewers. Community itself was up 22% from last week.

Overall, CBS won Thursday with a 3.3/10 with adults 18-49, as well as most total viewers with 13.5 million. $#*! My Dad Says not only beat out 30 Rock, but was up 7% from last week. The Big Bang Theory fell flat this week at a 4.1/13 with adults 18-49. CSI enjoyed a 15% jump from last week's series low to a 3.1/9 with key adults. The Mentalist was up 10% to a 3.3/10.

ABC came in second, with Grey's Anatomy down a tick to a 4.5/12 with adults 18-49, another series low for an original fall episode. Private Practice was up 3% to a 3.0/9.

NBC's ratings rise in the first hour didn't last--The Office was up only slightly to a 3.7/10, while Outsourced was on par with last week at a 2.5/7, matching its season low. The Apprentice pulled a 1.3/4, also falling flat and tying its series low.

On Fox, Bones earned a steady 2.6/8 with adults 18-49. Fringe was down 5% this week to a 1.9/5 with the same demo.

The CW aired repeats.