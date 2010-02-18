Primetime Ratings: Lindsey Vonn Snatches Gold Ratings Away From 'Idol'

American Idol had to settle for the silver medal for the first time

in six years. It's the first time Idol had lost a single half hour to

its competition since 2004. NBC bested American Idol across the board

from 9pm-10pm

and in most demographics (though it was a tie with women 18-34).

In the 9pm hour, Idol averaged

a 6.9/17 rating /share with adults 18-49 to NBC's 9.0/22. NBC averaged over 30

million viewers for that hour (30.065M) to Fox's 18.42 million.

On the night NBC averaged an 8.9/23 rating/share with adults 18-49 and 29.26

million viewers overall.

To

