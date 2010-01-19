Primetime Ratings: 'Life Unexpected' Premieres Strong For CW

CBS won a very competitive night both with overall viewers and with adults 18-49, and tied for the lead with adults 18-34. Both How I Met Your Mother and Accidentally on Purpose saw series highs with both adults 18-49 and overall viewers. For the first time in a while, Two and Half Men not only bested The Big Bang Theory in total viewers, but also won with adults 18-49.

For the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.