Primetime Ratings: 'Life Unexpected' Premieres Strong For CW
CBS won a very competitive night both with overall viewers and with adults 18-49, and tied for the lead with adults 18-34. Both How I Met Your Mother and Accidentally on Purpose saw series highs with both adults 18-49 and overall viewers. For the first time in a while, Two and Half Men not only bested The Big Bang Theory in total viewers, but also won with adults 18-49.
