Primetime Ratings: 'Lie to Me,' 'Lost' Run Tight Race

Fox's Lie to Me caught up to ABC's Lost in a tight ratings

race for the Wednesday night. The shows tied with a 4.7/12 rating for the 9 p.m. hour.

Katie Couric’s primetime Grammy’s special drew a 2.1/5 rating in the 18-49 demo and finished third behind Lie To Me and Lost. The special also had lower ratings than Criminal Minds repeat which usually runs in the time slot.

Fox's American Idol continued to dominate the 8 p.m. hour, although it dropped slightly to a 9.9/27 from last week’s 10.2/26.

NBC won the 10 p.m. slot with Law and Order pulling a 2.4/7.

Fox won the night easily with a 7.3/19. ABC (2.8/7) finished second and NBC and CBS tied for third with a 1.9/5.