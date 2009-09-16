Primetime Ratings: Leno Dips After High Debut

The Jay Leno Show delivered a 3.3/9 in the 18-49 demo and 10.7 million total viewers Tuesday night, according to Fast Nationals. That's a significant drop off from the 5.3/14 and 18.4 million viewers the debut earned Monday night. Of course, time will still tell as to what level Leno's new show will eventually settle at, but the first week will likely see inflated numbers. The show still won the 10 p.m. time slot and helped NBC win the night overall along with the two-hour season premiere of The Biggest Loser.

The first hour of Biggest Loser earned a 3.5/11 in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was next at 2.4/7 for a rerun of NCIS, which won the time slot in viewers with 11.9 million. Fox was third at 1.6/5 for More to Love. The CW was fourth at 1.1/3 for 90210. A rerun of ABC's Shark Tank scored a 1.1/3.

The second hour of Biggest Loser was the highest rated show of the night with a 4.1/11 and 10.4 million viewers. CBS was next at 2.7/7 for Big Brother. The second hour of More to Love got a 1.8/5 on Fox. ABC's Shaq Vs. was just behind at 1.7/4. The CW came in at 1.0/3 for Melrose Place.

Leno won at 10 p.m. with that 3.3/9 and 10.7 million eyes. CBS' second hour of Big Brother was next at 3.0/8. ABC re-aired Barbara Walters special on Patrick Swayze, who passed away Tuesday, which delivered a 1.8/5.

On the night NBC was first at 3.7/10 with 10.2 million viewers. CBS was next at 2.7/8. Fox scored a 1.7/5. ABC was fourth with a 1.5/4. The CW finished fifth with a 1.1/3.