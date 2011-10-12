Primetime Ratings: 'Last Man Standing' Posts Best 8 p.m.Comedy Debut Since 2004

Tim Allen's return

to television in Last Man Standing posted solid numbers for ABC, earning

a 3.5 rating for the 8 p.m. hour in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Standing aired back-to-back episodes, earning a 3.3

at 8 p.m., then growing 12% at 8:30 p.m. to a 3.7. Standing's premiere was up

from the 3.2 that No Ordinary Family bowed at in the timeslot last year,

and was the highest 8 p.m. comedy debut since

2004, with 13 million viewers.

The Dancing With the Stars results show benefitted from the strong lead-in, earning a 3.2 for a 14% increase from last week. Body of Proof was

down 5% to a 1.9. ABC finished with an overall 2.9 rating/7 share, good enough

for second.

CBS won the night

with an overall 3.2/8, but saw drops across the board. NCIS was down 7%

to a 3.9, NCIS: LA dropped 3% for a 3.3 and Unforgettable fell 8% to

2.3.

Fox finished third

with an overall 2.4/6. The network's coverage of Game Three of the American

League Championship Series drew 8.4 million viewers, up 61% from the network's Game Three broadcast of last year's National League Championship Series between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.

NBC, which

finished with a 2.0/5, saw Biggest Loser remain steady at 2.0 and Parenthood

raise a tenth to a 2.1.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.7/2. Ringer saw an increase of 33% in both its

target adults 18-34 and the adults 18-49 demos, for a 0.8 rating in both. 90210

posted a 0.9 in 18-34 and a 0.7 in 18-49, up a tenth from last week.