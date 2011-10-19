Primetime Ratings: 'Last Man Standing' Falls; 'X Factor' Snags Fox Tuesday Win

ABC's Last Man

Standing dropped 17% from its premiere to a 3.0 in the 18-49 demo

on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network's new Man Up! premiered following the Tim Allen comedy, and earned a 2.4.

The Dancing With the Stars results

show tumbled 19% from last week to a 2.6, and gave the network an overall 2.4

rating/6 share, securing third place.

Fox aired a new two-hour X

Factor, which garnered a 3.8, up 15% from its off-schedule Sunday airing. The

network's overall 3.8/10 share gave the network the win for the night.

CBS snagged second with an overall 3.2/8 as Unforgettable, at 10 p.m., grew 9% to a

2.5. NCIS fell a tenth to a 3.8,

while NCIS: Los Angeles remained

steady at 3.3.

NBC saw both The

Biggest Loser and Parenthood fall

a tenth to a 1.9 and 2.0, respectively. The network earned an overall 1.9/5.

The CW's Ringer was

up a tenth in both A18-34 and A18-49 at a 0.8, while 90210 remained flat in both at 0.8. The network earned an overall

0.8/2.