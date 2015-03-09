Primetime Ratings: ‘Last Man on Earth’ Sheds 25% in Week Two

In its second week, Fox comedy Last Man on Earth lost 25% from its hour-long premiere last week, falling to a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The dip came on the first night of Daylight Savings, which usually results in lower viewing levels. Shows were down from last week across the board. Last Man On Earth was still Fox’s most-watched show on Sunday with 4.3 million viewers.

Elsewhere for Fox, The Simpsons fell 11% to a 1.6, Brooklyn Nine-Nine dipped 22% to a 1.4 while Family Guy returned up 67% from its last original (which aired against the SNL 40th anniversary special) to a 2.0. Bob’s Burgers was down 21% to a 1.1.

Fox and ABC tied for the lead on Sunday with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share.

Once Upon a Time fell 5% to a 2.1, Secrets & Lies dropped a tenth from last week’s premiere to a 1.4 and Revenge returned up 11% from more than a month off with a 1.0.

CBS’ Madam Secretary fell 15% to a 1.1, its lowest rating in the demo so far, while The Good Wife was down 9% to a series-low 1.0. Battle Creek dropped two tenths in the demo from its premiere to a 0.8, but still pulled in a respectable 7 million viewers at 10 p.m. CBS was in third with a 1.0/3.

NBC rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2, airing only a new Dateline for a 0.8 rating.