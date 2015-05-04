Primetime Ratings: 'Last Man on Earth' Rises Slightly for Season Finale

Fox's new comedy The Last Man on Earth wrapped its first season on Sunday with a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. While Last Man was even with last week, the 1.4 was a full point lower than the show's premiere in March. Among total viewers, Last Man rose 5% from last week to 3.5 million.

Fox finished in second in the demo with a 1.2/4. The Simpsons was down 13% to a 1.3 and FamilyGuy was even with a 1.6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine fell 20% to a 1.2 and Bob’s Burgers was up 10% to a 1.1.

ABC led Sunday with a 1.5/5. Secrets & Lies aired its finale, which was even with last week's 1.7, ending up two tenths higher than its premiere. America’s Funniest Home Videos dropped 7% to a 1.5, while Once Upon a Time was steady with last week’s 1.7 and Revenge was up 20% to a 1.2.

CBS' Battle Creek and Madam Secretary were both even with a 0.7 and 1.0, respectively. The Good Wife dipped a tenth to a 0.9 and 60 Minutes shed 18% to a 0.9. CBS finished in third with a 0.9/3.

NBC rounded out the evening with a 0.8/3. A.D. The Bible Continues and American Odyssey remained at last week’s 1.1 and 0.5, respectively. Dateline was down 27% to a 0.8.