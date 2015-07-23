Primetime Ratings: ‘Last Comic Standing’ Premieres Down, NBC Wins Wednesday
By Luke McCord
The ninth cycle of NBC’s Last Comic Standing earned a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down 12% from last summer’s premiere. The episode pulled in 6 million viewers, the most since the fifth-cycle finale in 2007 for the series.
NBC won the top spot Wednesday with a 1.4 rating/ 5 share.
Fox and CBS tied for second with a 1.1/4.
Fox’s MasterChef dipped a tenth from last week to a 1.4, while the premiere of Home Free pulled in a 0.9.
CBS’ Big Brother fell 10% to a 1.8 and Extant, debuting in a new time period, rose 17% to a 0.7.
ABC and The CW aired repeats.
