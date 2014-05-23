Primetime Ratings: ‘Last Comic Standing’ Makes Solid Return

Stand-up comedy contest Last Comic Standing returned to NBC with a healthy 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight. The premiere was the highest-rated original program on broadcast Tuesday night, though it did trail a rerun of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (2.2). Hollywood Game Night led off the evening for NBC, drawing a 1.1, even with last week’s episode. NBC was the night’s top broadcaster, averaging a 1.5 rating and 5 share.

Also premiering at 9 p.m. was Fox’s Gang Related, which came in well below Last Comic at 0.9. The new drama lost 40% of its lead in from Hell’s Kitchen, which drew a 1.5, down 12% from last week. Fox finished third with a 1.2/4.

CBS finished second at 1.3/4 with a lineup mostly of comedy reruns. The series finale of Bad Teacher drew a 1.1, down 21% from last week.

ABC came in fourth at 0.7/2. Black Box drew a 0.8, down 27% from last week.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1 with a broadcast of the movie Labyrinth.