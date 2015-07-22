Primetime Ratings: ‘Knock Knock Live’ Premieres Soft as NBC Dominates Tuesday

The premiere of Ryan Seacrest-hosted Knock Knock Live got off to a slow start Tuesday with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A So You Think You Can Dance special earned a 0.7 and Fox tied for third with a 0.6 rating/2 share.

NBC dominated Tuesday with a 1.9/7. America’s Got Talent dipped a tenth to a 2.3, a distant first. Hollywood Game Night followed with a 1.3, down 7% from last week.

CBS finished in second with a 0.9/3. Zoo was even with a 1.0.

ABC pulled in a 0.6/2 for third. Extreme Weight Loss fell to a series low at a 0.6, down 25% from last week.

The CW aired repeats.