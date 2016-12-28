Primetime Ratings: ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Powers CBS on Slow Night

CBS took the top spot in primetime Tuesday with a 1.0 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Following a repeat of NCIS, annual special Kennedy Center Honors rose 11% from last year to a 1.0.

ABC and NBC followed with 0.8/3s. NBC aired repeats of The Wall, This Is Us and Chicago Fire.

ABC aired repeats of The Middle, American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat and The Real O’Neals. A 20/20 special on George Michael followed with a 0.9.

Fox trailed with a 0.4/1, airing repeats of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl and Bones.

The CW earned a 0.2/1. The network aired a repeat of The Flash and a new episode of No Tomorrow for a 0.2