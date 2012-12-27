Primetime Ratings: Kennedy Center Honors Up From 2011

CBS' broadcast of The 35th Annual Kennedy Center Honors drew a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 from 9-11 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was up 27% from last year's broadcast.

While CBS topped the four other English-language broadcast nets with an overall 1.5 rating/4 share, Univision was first overall with a 1.7/5. CBS was first with total viewers, averaging 8.3 million.

It was repeats elsewhere, as NBC (1.1/3), ABC (1.0/3) and The CW (0.4/1) aired reruns of their regular Wednesday lineups.

Fox aired four repeats of Ben and Kate to finish with a 0.7/2.