Primetime Ratings: Jets v. Eagles Touches Down For CBS

CBS won Thursday night primetime ratings with NFL Thursday night football Jets v. Eagles, according to Nielsen overnights, adults 18-49. CBS rated a 1.3 and a 6 share which just beat the 1.1/5 that Fox posted.

This week Fox had all repeats in its primetime with MasterChef and The Gifted. Last week's Browns v. Eagles game averaged a 1.7.

NBC came in third with a 0.9 and a 4 share on the night with the Patriots v. Giants game filling its primetime slots as well.

ABC came in fourth with the finale of The Gong Show, up 60% from last week followed by Take Two which rated a 0.9. Last week ABC also premiered The Story of the Royals which rated a 0.5.

Telemundo had a 0.5/2.

Univision and The CW tied at 0.4/2.