Primetime Ratings: Jaycee Dugard Interview Propels ABC to Sunday Win

ABC aired its special Primetime:

The Jaycee Dugard Interview with Diane Sawyer on Sunday night, beating out

the other nets in the ratings with an overall 2.5 rating/7 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The special, which ran from 9-11 p.m. and is the first interview with the kidnapping victim, earned a 3.7 and was the highest-rated program of the

night.

CBS and Fox tied for second with an overall 1.4/4. CBS' Big Brother fell two tenths from last

week's premiere to a 2.5, while Fox aired repeats of its Animation Domination lineup.

NBC followed with an overall 0.7/2; its only new program of

the night, The Marriage Ref, hit its series low of 0.8.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.3/1.