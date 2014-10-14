Primetime Ratings: ‘Jane the Virgin’ Doubles Time Slot in Debut

The CW premiered the second of its two new series this fall in Jane the Virgin on Monday, with the hour-long comedy drawing a 0.6 rating with adults 18-49 and 1.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was double from what the time slot’s previous occupant Beauty and the Beast premiered to last year in both measures. Within the net’s targeted adults 18-34 demo, Jane notched a 0.5, well above the 0.2 from Beauty last year.

Leading into Jane was The Originals, which was even with last week’s 0.7 rating; Originals also drew a 0.6 among 18-34 year olds.

The CW finished with an overall 0.6 rating/2 share.

NBC led the night with a 3.5/10, as The Voice rose a tenth to a 3.9 and The Blacklist improved 8% to a 2.8.

Fox’s Gotham, fresh off receiving a full-season order Monday, remained steady in its fourth week with a 2.4, down a tenth from last week. Sleepy Hollow was even with a 1.7. Fox took third with a 2.0/6.

CBS was second with a 2.6/7. The Big Bang Theory rose a tenth to a 4.6, while Scorpion dipped a tenth to a 2.4. NCIS: Los Angeles was steady as well with a 1.6 at 10 p.m.

ABC was in fourth with a 1.9/5. Dancing With the Stars was even with last week’s 1.9, as was Castle with a 2.0 at 10 p.m.