Primetime Ratings: 'Intelligence' Tumbles in Time Slot Debut

After premiering strong out of NCIS last week, new CBS drama Intelligence dropped significantly in its debut in its regular Monday time slot.

The cyber-drama, CBS' second crack at a limited-run series this season, lost 54% of its preview audience to fall to a 1.1 at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was 39% lower than what Hostages debuted to in the fall (it was also 27% lower than the Hostages follow up episode as well). Intelligence also shed about 10 million total viewers to fall to 6.1 million.

Earlier, How I Met Your Mother returned up 11% to a 3.0 and 2 Broke Girls rose 17% to a 2.7. Mike & Molly upticked 9% to a 2.4 and Mom improved 11% to a 2.1. Girls,Mike & Molly and Mom each posted season-highs among total viewers.

The Big Four networks all ended up with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share, though ABC led among total viewers with 8.23 million viewers.

Airing its first episode without The Voice as its lead in, NBC's The Blacklist returned to a 2.5, down 22% from its last episode and a low for the freshman drama, though it still handily won its time slot. From 8-10 p.m., American Ninja Warrior: USA vs Japan posted a 1.9 rating, up a tenth from its previous episode in September.

Facing tougher competition, ABC'sThe Bachelor dipped 15% from last week's premiere to a 2.2, while Castle rose 12% to a 1.9.

Fox returned Sleepy Hollow to a 2.2, even with its last original and Almost Human improved 11% to a 2.0.

The CW had its first night of new originals in 2014, finishing with a 0.4/1. Hart of Dixie was up a tenth to a 0.5 rating among 18-49s and Beauty and the Beast was even with a 0.3. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Dixie drew a 0.4 and Beast had a 0.3.