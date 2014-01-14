Trending

Primetime Ratings: 'Intelligence' Tumbles in Time Slot Debut

By

After premiering strong out of NCIS last week, new CBS drama Intelligence dropped significantly in its debut in its regular Monday time slot.

The cyber-drama, CBS' second crack at a limited-run series this season, lost 54% of its preview audience to fall to a 1.1 at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was 39% lower than what Hostages debuted to in the fall (it was also 27% lower than the Hostages follow up episode as well). Intelligence also shed about 10 million total viewers to fall to 6.1 million.

Earlier, How I Met Your Mother returned up 11% to a 3.0 and 2 Broke Girls rose 17% to a 2.7. Mike & Molly upticked 9% to a 2.4 and Mom improved 11% to a 2.1. Girls,Mike & Molly and Mom each posted season-highs among total viewers.

The Big Four networks all ended up with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share, though ABC led among total viewers with 8.23 million viewers.

Airing its first episode without The Voice as its lead in, NBC's The Blacklist returned to a 2.5, down 22% from its last episode and a low for the freshman drama, though it still handily won its time slot. From 8-10 p.m., American Ninja Warrior: USA vs Japan posted a 1.9 rating, up a tenth from its previous episode in September.

Facing tougher competition, ABC'sThe Bachelor dipped 15% from last week's premiere to a 2.2, while Castle rose 12% to a 1.9.

Fox returned Sleepy Hollow to a 2.2, even with its last original and Almost Human improved 11% to a 2.0.

The CW had its first night of new originals in 2014, finishing with a 0.4/1. Hart of Dixie was up a tenth to a 0.5 rating among 18-49s and Beauty and the Beast was even with a 0.3. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Dixie drew a 0.4 and Beast had a 0.3.