Primetime Ratings: 'Intelligence' Debuts Solid Out of 'NCIS'

CBS' new drama Intelligence got off a solid start on Tuesday, debuting to a 2.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 16.7 million viewers airing out of NCIS, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS said it was the most-watched series premiere this season. Intelligence moves to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot on Mondays next week.

NCIS drew a 2.9, even with its last original and a season-high 20.7 million total viewers. At 10 p.m. Person of Interest also matched its last episode with a 2.0 rating.

CBS finished in first Tuesday with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share.

ABC's premiere of drama Killer Women debuted to a weak 0.9 rating at 10 p.m., down four tenths from what Lucky 7 —which was pulled after two episodes—premiered to in the fall. Earlier, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returned to a 2.1, even with its last episode. The Goldbergs returned up a tenth to a 1.7 and Trophy Wife was even at a 1.2. ABC finished in a tie with Fox for third with a 1.5/4.

Fox's Dads returned up a tenth to a 1.5, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine came back down a tenth to a 1.5. New Girl was down 16% in its 2014 debut while Mindy Project was up a tenth to a 1.3.

NBC was in second with a 1.8/5. The Biggest Loser and Chicago Fire were both down three tenths in their return to a 1.7 and 1.9, respectively.

The CW aired repeats.