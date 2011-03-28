Primetime Ratings: Increases for ‘Amazing Race,' ‘Undercover Boss' Propel CBS to Win

Thanks to increases for both The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss,

CBS earned the ratings victory Sunday in the 18-49 demo, with a 3.2

rating/9 share according to overnight Nielsen numbers. It should be noted that the network's coverage of the

NCAA Basketball Tournament ran 17 minutes into primetime programming,

which can skew ratings results. Amazing Race improved by 19% for a 3.1 and Undercover Boss went up 18% to a 3.2. CSI: Miami stayed flat from last week.

Coming in second was Fox, with an overall 2.2/6. The Simpsons returned with a new episode, up 12% to a 2.8; Bob's Burgers followed with a 2.2, even with last week. Following a Family Guy repeat, American Dad returned to the 9:30 p.m. slot with a 25% increase from its last original (in the 7:30 p.m. slot) for a 2.5.

NBC, which had a 2.0/6, saw increases for both of its Sunday night programming. America's Next Great Restaurant rose a tenth to 1.3 and Celebrity Apprentice earned a season-high rating 3.0 for the 9-11 p.m. slot.

Rounding out the evening was ABC, which, aside from Secret Millionaire, aired all repeats. Millionaire was up 12% to a 2.7.