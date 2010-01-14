Primetime Ratings: 'Idol's' Second Night Down
American Idol's second night was down from both yesterday and last season's second night. ABC's Ugly Betty held onto just a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating.
Wednesday night's Idol averaged 26.4 million people and a 10.1/27 with adults 18-49 from 8p-9:30p. A year earlier, a two hour version of Idol averaged 29.85 million and an 11.8rating with adults 18-49 in the overnight numbers, so this year Idol is down 14 percent with adults 18-49 vs last year's Wednesday premiere. Coupled with the Simpsons rerun Fox was down almost 28 percent for the night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.