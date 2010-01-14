Primetime Ratings: 'Idol's' Second Night Down

American Idol's second night was down from both yesterday and last season's second night. ABC's Ugly Betty held onto just a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating.

Wednesday night's Idol averaged 26.4 million people and a 10.1/27 with adults 18-49 from 8p-9:30p. A year earlier, a two hour version of Idol averaged 29.85 million and an 11.8rating with adults 18-49 in the overnight numbers, so this year Idol is down 14 percent with adults 18-49 vs last year's Wednesday premiere. Coupled with the Simpsons rerun Fox was down almost 28 percent for the night.

