Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Wins Thursday for Fox; 'The Paul Reiser Show' Has Weak Debut

Fox beat out the other networks in the ratings on

Thursday night, scoring an overall 4.9 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The American

Idol results show earned the network's highest rating of the night,

staying steady from last week at 6.1. Bones

rose 9% to a 3.7.

NBC came in second with a 2.1/6. The premiere

of The Paul Reiser Show, which took

the 8:30 p.m. slot from Perfect

Couples, netted a 1.1. Earlier, Community fell 22% to its series low of 1.4. The Office, which featured the first of guest star Will Ferrell's four episodes, rose 15% to a 3.9, followed by Parks

and Recreation at 2.6. 30 Rock rose

17% from its last original to a 2.2, and Outsourced was up 31% from last week's series low, to a 1.7.

CBS aired a night of repeats to come in third at 1.6/5.

Save for a new Wipeout,

which earned a 1.9, ABC aired all repeats and ended with a 1.3/4.

Rounding out the night was The CW with a 1.0/3; The Vampire Diaries stayed at its season low of 1.2, but Nikita rose a tenth to a 0.8.