Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Turns in Lowest-Rated Finale Ever

The 11th season finale of American Idol drew a 6.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. While that was up 45% from last Thursday's results

show, it fell 34% from last year's finale and was the show's lowest-rated

finale since its inception in 2002. The two-hour finale drew 21.5 million total

viewers, which was also its lowest. Fox was still able to win the night. (Note:

Idol ran until 10:07 p.m., so final

numbers will likely be adjusted up.)

ABC came in a distant second with an overall 2.6/7. The

Middle's finale was up 5% to a 2.0, but down 5% from last year for its

lowest finale ever. Modern Family suffered the same fate, drawing a 4.0

for its third season ender, down 5% from last year and its lowest as well. Don't

Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 ended its brief first season up 32% from

last week to a 2.5 and Revenge's finale was up 20% to a 2.4.

CBS' repeats (1.5/4) edged out NBC's originals (1.4/4) for third. For

NBC, Betty White's Off Their Rockers' finale was up 7% to a 1.5 and Law

& Order: SVU turned in its lowest-rated finale with a 1.9, down 34%

from last year, but up 12% from last week.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. America's Next Top Model

fell a tenth to a 0.4.