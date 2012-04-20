Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Touch' Drop to Lows as Fox Wins Thursday
Again without CBS originals, Fox easily won Thursday night
with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share in the 18-40 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Despite the win, American Idol fell
9% to a series-low 3.9, while Touch also dropped
9% to its own series-low 2.1.
ABC's full night of originals beat out CBS for second place
with an overall 2.2/6. Missing shed a
tenth to a 1.3, its lowest rating for the series since its premiere. Scandal was up a
tenth to a 2.1 and Grey's Anatomy grew
10% to a 3.2.
NBC had a mixed night, landing in fourth with an overall
1.4/4. Community lost a tenth to hit a season low at
1.3, while 30 Rock was up 7% to a
1.5. The Office and Parks and Recreation, which returned
from its last new episode on March 8, were steady at a 2.2 and 1.8,
respectively. Awake slipped a tenth
to a 0.8, its lowest rating yet.
CBS' only new show of the night, Rules of Engagement, fell 19% to a 2.2. The network earned an
overall 1.8/5.
The CW returned both
The Vampire Diaries and The Secret Circle
from their last new episodes on March 29 for an overall 0.7/2. Vampire Diaries fell 17% to a season-low 1.0, while
The Secret Circle slipped a tenth to
a 0.5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.