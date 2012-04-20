Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Touch' Drop to Lows as Fox Wins Thursday

Again without CBS originals, Fox easily won Thursday night

with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share in the 18-40 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Despite the win, American Idol fell

9% to a series-low 3.9, while Touch also dropped

9% to its own series-low 2.1.

ABC's full night of originals beat out CBS for second place

with an overall 2.2/6. Missing shed a

tenth to a 1.3, its lowest rating for the series since its premiere. Scandal was up a

tenth to a 2.1 and Grey's Anatomy grew

10% to a 3.2.

NBC had a mixed night, landing in fourth with an overall

1.4/4. Community lost a tenth to hit a season low at

1.3, while 30 Rock was up 7% to a

1.5. The Office and Parks and Recreation, which returned

from its last new episode on March 8, were steady at a 2.2 and 1.8,

respectively. Awake slipped a tenth

to a 0.8, its lowest rating yet.

CBS' only new show of the night, Rules of Engagement, fell 19% to a 2.2. The network earned an

overall 1.8/5.

The CW returned both

The Vampire Diaries and The Secret Circle

from their last new episodes on March 29 for an overall 0.7/2. Vampire Diaries fell 17% to a season-low 1.0, while

The Secret Circle slipped a tenth to

a 0.5.