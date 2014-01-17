Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Suffers Bigger Drop In Night Two

In its second night of its two-night premiere, American Idol sank 30% from last year's second night to a 3.9 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen time-zone adjusted numbers.

Idol was also down 18% among total viewers with 13.4 million. Compared to Wednesday's premiere, Idol was off by 17% in the demo and 12% among total viewers, which were in line with the usual drop-off between the show's first and second night.

Idol still led Fox to win the night among the networks.

Despite airing all repeats, CBS finished second with a 1.5/5.

NBC and ABC tied for third with a 1.0/3. ABC's The Taste fell 31% from last week to a series-low 0.9.

NBC's lineup suffers drops across the board. Community fell 21% to a 1.1 and Parks & Recreation dipped 20% to a 1.2. Sean Saves the World sank 20% to a 0.8 and The Michael J. FoxShow tumbled 40% to a 0.6; both were series lows for the rookie comedies. Parenthood also declined 8% to a 1.2, tying its own series low.

The CW aired the 19th Annual Critic's Choice Movie Awards, which was down two tenths in the demo from last year to a 0.4, but up 4% among total viewers with 1.96 million.