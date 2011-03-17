Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Slips; Fox Still Wins Wednesday Night

American Idol

handed Fox the Wednesday night win in the 18-49 demo, with an overall 7.4 rating/21

share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour broadcast was down 9% from last week.

CBS came in second with an overall 3.1/9, with Criminal Minds: Suspect

Behavior rebounding 18% from last week's series low for a 2.6. Coming back

from a repeat last week, Criminal Minds

scored a 3.6 while Survivor: Redemption

Island dropped 3% to 3.1

ABC scored a 1.5/4 to finish third. After airing

repeats from 8-9:30 p.m., both of the network's new shows Mr. SunshineandOff the Map remained

flat, scoring a 1.8 and 1.4, respectively.

NBC's overall rating remained steady from last week, scoring

a 1.1/3. Its only new show of the night,

Minute to Win It, dropped 10% to its series low of 0.9, despite an appearance from Los Angeles Lakers players Derek Fisher and Shannon Brown.

The CW's America's Next Top Model dropped 27% and

Shedding for the Wedding dropped 20%

after last week's jumps, giving scores of 0.8 and 0.4. The

network ended with an overall 0.6/2.