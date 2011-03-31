Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Slips But Fox Still Wins Wednesday

Down two tenths, American Idol

was still more than enough for Fox to take the Wednesday night ratings

crown in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour broadcast scored an overall 7.5 rating/11 share.

CBS came in second with a 2.9/8, although it saw Survivor: Redemption Island drop from last week's series low (excluding specials) to its new one at 2.9. Criminal Minds returned with a new episode and a 3.4 rating, while Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior stayed level with last week's 2.3.

ABC's night of mostly repeats led to a tie with NBC for third with a 1.5/4. Without a new episode of Modern Family as a lead-in, Mr. Sunshine dropped 36% to a series low 1.4. Off the Map fell two tenths to 1.3, tying its low.

NBC, the other third-place network (1.5/4), saw its two new episodes drop. Minute To Win It fell a tenth to 1.1 and Law and Order: SVU, again following a repeat of the same show, dropped two tenths to 2.4.

The CW had an overall 0.6/2 in the demo. America's Next Top Model fell a tenth to 0.9 and Shedding for the Wedding remained flat again with a 0.4.