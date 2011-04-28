Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Up Slightly to Help Fox Win Wednesday

Fox

saw improvements for its Wednesday lineup and captured to ratings crown

with a 5.8 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The 90-minute American Idol was up a tenth from last week to a 6.9 and Breaking In followed with a 2.6, also up a tenth.

CBS came in second with a 2.3/6, even though it only aired one original. Survivor: Redemption Island held steady from last week with a 3.0.

ABC and NBC tied for third with a 1.8/5. NBC aired its Inside the Royal Wedding Special for a 1.2 rating, and followed with a repeat of Tuesday night's The Voice premiere.

ABC split its night between new episodes and repeats. Following a repeat of The Middle, Better With You fell another tenth from last week to a 1.5. Cougar Town and Happy Endings both scored a 2.1.

The CW scored an overall 0.7/2 in the demo. Following a repeat of an earlier episode, America's Next Top Model was up two tenths to a 1.0.