Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Scores Another Win for Fox; ABC's 'Happy Ending' Has Solid Debut

Fox came out on top Wednesday night, netting an overall 6.0

rating/17 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

90-minute American Idol remained

steady at its 7.1 rating, but new series Breaking

In dropped 20% from last week's premiere to a 2.8.

CBS earned an overall 3.0/8, with Survivor: Redemption Island slipping 6% to a 2.9. Criminal Minds fell a slight 3% to a

3.5, but spinoff Criminal Minds: Suspect

Behavior saw a 19% increase to 2.5.

ABC's brought back its lineup of comedies to place third

with a 2.3/6; The Middle fell 10%

from its last original to 1.8, and Better

With You landed a series low 1.5. Modern

Family gave the network its highest rating of the night with a 3.8. The premiere

of new comedy Happy Endings, given the

strong lead-in, scored a 2.5.

NBC aired all repeats, save for its 8 p.m. occupant Minute to Win It, which stayed flat from

last week's 1.0. The network earned an overall 1.2/3.

The CW saw increases for both of

its new programming, finishing the night at 0.8/2. America's Next Top Model was up 11% to a 1.0; Shedding for the Wedding jumped 50% to a 0.6.